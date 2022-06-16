SNB Jordan: Swiss Franc no longer highly valued

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

SNB Chairman Thomas Jordan said in the post-meeting pressing conference, “the new inflation forecast shows that further increases in the policy rate may be necessary in the foreseeable future.”

“In the current environment, price increases were being passed on more quickly, and are also being more readily accepted, than was the case until recently,” he said. “There is the threat of second-round effects becoming entrenched if inflation remains above 2% for a long period.”

Jordan also noted that the Franc’s strength on safe-haven flow helped dampen the impact on higher fuel and food import prices. But that was less the case following recent decline. “Thus the inflation imported from abroad has increased,” he said. “Another consequence of this depreciation coupled with significantly higher inflation abroad is that the franc is no longer highly valued.”

