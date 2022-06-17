CHF/JPY resumes up trend towards 140

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

CHF/JPY’s up trend resumes this week on diverging monetary policy of SNB and BoJ. SNB surprised the markets by announcing a 50bps rate hike yesterday, and indicated that more is coming. However, BoJ just kept policy unchanged today, with yield cap maintained at 0.25% too. At the same time, risk aversion is supporting both, making things even.

For the new term, outlook in CHF/JPY will stay bullish as long as 134.00 support holds. Next target is 61.8% projection of 127.48 to 137.77 from 134.00 at 140.35, and then 100% projection at 144.29.

Also, note that CHF/JPY is extending a healthy long term up trend that started at 101.66, still in acceleration mode. 2015 high at 151.22 is a feasible target is policy of SNB and BoJ continues to diverge.