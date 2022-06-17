Eurozone CPI finalized at 8.1% yoy in may, core CPI at 3.8% yoy

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Eurozone CPI was finalized at 8.1% yoy in May, up from April’s 7.4% yoy. All-items excluding energy rose from 4.1% yoy to 4.6% yoy. All-item excluding energy, food, alcohol and tobacco rose from 3.5% yoy to 3.8% yoy. Energy prices accelerated from 37.5% yoy to 39.1% yoy. Food, alcohol and tobacco prices accelerated from 6.3% yoy to 7.5% yoy.

EU CPI was finalized at 8.8% yoy, up from April’s 8.1% yoy. The lowest annual rates were registered in France, Malta (both 5.8%) and Finland (7.1%). The highest annual rates were recorded in Estonia (20.1%), Lithuania (18.5%) and Latvia (16.8%). Compared with April, annual inflation fell in one Member State and rose in twenty-six.

Full release here.