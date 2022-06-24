UK Gfk consumer confidence dropped to -41 in Jun, another record low

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

UK Gfk consumer confidence dropped from -40 to -41 in June, matched expectations, and set a new record low. Personal financial situation over the next 12 months dropped from -25 to -28. General economic situation for the next 12 months dropped from -56 to -57.

Joe Staton, Client Strategy Director, GfK says: “With a headline score of -41 for June, the GfK Consumer Confidence Barometer has set a record low for the second successive month…. The consumer mood is currently darker than in the early stages of the Covid pandemic, the result of the 2016 Brexit referendum, and even the shock of the 2008 global financial crisis, and now there’s talk of a looming recession.”

Full release here.