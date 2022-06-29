Eurozone economic sentiment dropped to 104 in Jun, EU down to 102.5

Wed, Jun 29, 2022 @ 16:02 GMT
Eurozone Economic Sentiment Indicator dropped from 105.0 to 104.0 in June. Employment Expectation Indicator dropped from 112.6 to 110.9. Economic Uncertainty Indicator rose from 23.4 to 24.8. Industry confidence rose from 6.5 to 7.4. Services confidence rose from 14.1 to 14.8. Consumer confidence dropped from -21.2 to -23.6. Retail trade confidence dropped from -4.2 to -5.1. Construction confidence dropped from 6.3 to 3.7.

EU Economic Sentiment Indicator dropped from 104.2 to 102.5. Employment Expectation Indicator dropped from 112.2 to 110.6. Economic Uncertainty Indicator rose from 22.6 to 23.9. The ESI fell across the six largest EU economies: confidence dropped most markedly in the Netherlands (-3.6), but also in Germany (-1.9), Spain (-1.9), Poland (-1.5), France (-1.0) and Italy (-1.0).

Full release here.

