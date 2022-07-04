Eurozone PPI up 0.7% mom, 36.3% yoy in May

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Eurozone PPI rose 0.7% mom, 36.3% yoy in May, versus expectation of 1.0% mom, 36.7% yoy. For the month, industrial producer prices increased by 1.7% for intermediate goods, by 1.3% for non-durable consumer goods, by 0.9% for durable consumer goods and by 0.6% for capital goods, while they decreased by -0.2% in the energy sector. Prices in total industry excluding energy increased by 1.3%.

EU PPI rose 0.8% mom, 36.4% yoy. Among Member States for which data are available, the highest monthly increases in industrial producer prices were recorded in Finland (+5.5%), Estonia (+5.4%) and Lithuania (+4.9%). Decreases were observed in Ireland (-19.4%), Slovakia (-4.4%), the Netherlands (-0.8%), Bulgaria and France (-0.1% both).

Full release here.