US ISM services ticked down to 55.3, on decline in new orders and employment

US ISM Services PMI dropped from 55.9 to 55.3 in June but beat expectation of 54.5. Looking at some details, business activity/production rose 1.6 to 56.1. New orders dropped -2.0 to 55.6. Employment dropped -2.8 to 47.4. Supplier deliveries rose 0.6 to 61.9. Prices dropped -2.0 to 80.1.

ISM said: “The slight slowdown in services sector growth was due to a decline in new orders and employment…. Logistical challenges, a restricted labor pool, material shortages, inflation, the coronavirus pandemic and the war in Ukraine continue to negatively impact the services sector.”

