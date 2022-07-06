US ISM services ticked down to 55.3, on decline in new orders and employment

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

US ISM Services PMI dropped from 55.9 to 55.3 in June but beat expectation of 54.5. Looking at some details, business activity/production rose 1.6 to 56.1. New orders dropped -2.0 to 55.6. Employment dropped -2.8 to 47.4. Supplier deliveries rose 0.6 to 61.9. Prices dropped -2.0 to 80.1.

ISM said: “The slight slowdown in services sector growth was due to a decline in new orders and employment…. Logistical challenges, a restricted labor pool, material shortages, inflation, the coronavirus pandemic and the war in Ukraine continue to negatively impact the services sector.”

Full release here.