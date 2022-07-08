US non-farm payroll grew 372k, unemployment rate unchanged at 3.6%

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

US non-farm payroll employment rose 372k in June, well above expectation of 250k. That’s in line with the average monthly gain over the prior three months at 383k. Total non-farm employment was still down by 524k, or -0.3%, from pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Unemployment rate was unchanged at 3.6%, matched expectations. Number of unemployed persons was essentially unchanged at 5.9m, comparing to prepandemic level at 5.7m in February 2020. Labor force participation rate ticked down form 62.3% to 62.2%.

Average hourly earnings rose 0.3% mom, matched expectations.

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Full release here.