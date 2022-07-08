Fri, Jul 08, 2022 @ 13:28 GMT
HomeLive CommentsUS non-farm payroll grew 372k, unemployment rate unchanged at 3.6%

US non-farm payroll grew 372k, unemployment rate unchanged at 3.6%

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

US non-farm payroll employment rose 372k in June, well above expectation of 250k. That’s in line with the average monthly gain over the prior three months at 383k. Total non-farm employment was still down by 524k, or -0.3%, from pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Unemployment rate was unchanged at 3.6%, matched expectations. Number of unemployed persons was essentially unchanged at 5.9m, comparing to prepandemic level at 5.7m in February 2020. Labor force participation rate ticked down form 62.3% to 62.2%.

Average hourly earnings rose 0.3% mom, matched expectations.

Full release here.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.