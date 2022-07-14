Australia unemployment rate dropped to 3.5%, lowest since 1974

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Australia employment grew 88.4k in June, above expectation of 30.0k. Full time jobs grew 52.9k while part-time jobs rose 35.5k. Unemployment rate dropped sharply from 3.9% to 3.5%, below expectation of 3.8%. That’s the lowest level since August 1974. Participation rate rose from 66.7% to 66.8%. Monthly hours worked was essentially unchanged at 1856m.

Bjorn Jarvis, head of labour statistics at the ABS, said: “The 3.4 per cent unemployment rate for women was the lowest since February 1974 and the 3.6 per cent rate for men was the lowest since May 1976.”

“The large fall in the unemployment rate this month reflects more people than usual entering employment and also lower than usual numbers of employed people becoming unemployed. Together these flows reflect an increasingly tight labour market, with high demand for engaging and retaining workers, as well as ongoing labour shortages.”

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Full release here.