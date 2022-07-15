NZ BusinessNZ manufacturing dropped to 49.7, sector remains in struggle street

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

New Zealand BusinessNZ Performance of Manufacturing Index dropped from 52.9 to 49.7 in June. Production dropped from 52.6 to 47.8. Employment dropped from 52.8 to 51.2. New orders dropped fro 52.3 to 47.8. Finished stocks dropped from 52.8 to 50.0. Deliveries dropped from 55.1 to 51.7.

BusinessNZ’s Director, Advocacy Catherine Beard said that the drop in activity levels for June highlights the fact that the sector remains in struggle street to get back to long-term activity levels.

“The key sub index values of Production (47.8) and New Orders (47.8) both recorded the same level of contraction, which had a combined negative effect on the overall Index. As mentioned in previous months, a strong and consistent activity level for both these key sub index values will be the only way to push the PMI towards better results.”

Full release here.