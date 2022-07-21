Australia NAB business condition rose to 20 in Q2, but confidence dropped to 5

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Australia NAB quarterly business confidence dropped from 15 to 5 in Q2. Current business conditions rose from 11 to 20. Next 3 months business conditions was unchanged at 26. next 12 months business conditions dropped from 34 to 29. Capex plan for next 12 months dropped from 33 to 31.

Alan Oster, NAB Group Chief Economist, “Conditions strengthened in Q2 as the disruptions related to the virus receded. Trading, profitability, and employment were all higher with conditions approaching the high levels seen in early 2021.”

“Confidence eased in Q2, down to around long-run average levels,” said Oster. “That likely reflects the waning of some of the pandemic-recovery optimism, as well as the mounting challenges of rising inflation and also rising interest rates that businesses are confronting.”

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Full release here.