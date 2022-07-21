ECB to hike by 25bps or 50bps? EUR/CHF to head back to parity?

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

ECB will finally raise interest rates for the first time in 11 years today. Opinions are divided on whether ECB would hike by 25bps as pre-committed, or opt for a larger 50bps hike this time. In addition to this question, markets will be eager to get any guidance for the size of hike in September, and any indication for October.

Here are some previews on ECB:

EUR/CHF is holding steady in range above 0.9804 temporary low. For now, outlook stays bearish with 0.9953 minor resistance intact. Downside breakout remains in favor. However, downside momentum has been clearly diminishing as seen in 4 hour MACD. Firm break of 0.9953 will bring stronger rebound back to 55 day EMA (now at 1.0109), that is, back above parity.