US consumer confidence dropped to 95.7, inflation and rate hikes continue posing strong headwinds

US Conference Board Consumer Confidence dropped from 98.4 to 95.7 in July, below expectation of 96.3. Present Situation Index dropped from 147.2 to 141.3. Expectations Index dropped from 65.8 to 65.3.

“Consumer confidence fell for a third consecutive month in July,” said Lynn Franco, Senior Director of Economic Indicators at The Conference Board. “The decrease was driven primarily by a decline in the Present Situation Index—a sign growth has slowed at the start of Q3. The Expectations Index held relatively steady, but remained well below a reading of 80, suggesting recession risks persist. Concerns about inflation—rising gas and food prices, in particular—continued to weigh on consumers.”

“As the Fed raises interest rates to rein in inflation, purchasing intentions for cars, homes, and major appliances all pulled back further in July. Looking ahead, inflation and additional rate hikes are likely to continue posing strong headwinds for consumer spending and economic growth over the next six months.”

