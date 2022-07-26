Tue, Jul 26, 2022 @ 17:16 GMT
HomeLive CommentsUS consumer confidence dropped to 95.7, inflation and rate hikes continue posing...

US consumer confidence dropped to 95.7, inflation and rate hikes continue posing strong headwinds

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

US Conference Board Consumer Confidence dropped from 98.4 to 95.7 in July, below expectation of 96.3. Present Situation Index dropped from 147.2 to 141.3. Expectations Index dropped from 65.8 to 65.3.

“Consumer confidence fell for a third consecutive month in July,” said Lynn Franco, Senior Director of Economic Indicators at The Conference Board. “The decrease was driven primarily by a decline in the Present Situation Index—a sign growth has slowed at the start of Q3. The Expectations Index held relatively steady, but remained well below a reading of 80, suggesting recession risks persist. Concerns about inflation—rising gas and food prices, in particular—continued to weigh on consumers.”

“As the Fed raises interest rates to rein in inflation, purchasing intentions for cars, homes, and major appliances all pulled back further in July. Looking ahead, inflation and additional rate hikes are likely to continue posing strong headwinds for consumer spending and economic growth over the next six months.”

Full release here.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.