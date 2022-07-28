Eurozone economic sentiment dropped to 99.0 in Jul

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Eurozone Economic Sentiment Indicator dropped from 103.5 to 99.0 in July. Industrial confidence dropped from 7.0 to 3.5. Services confidence dropped from 104.1 to 10.7. Consumer confidence dropped from -23.8 to -27.0. Retail trade confidence dropped from -5.2 to -6.8. Construction confidence dropped from 103.5 to 99.0. Employment Expectations Indicator dropped from 110.2 to 107.0.

EU Economic Sentiment Indicator dropped from 101.8 to 97.6. Employment Expectations Indicator dropped from 110.2 to 106.6. In the EU, the drop in the ESI in July was due to significant losses in industry, services, retail trade and consumer confidence, whereas confidence in construction decreased more mildly. The ESI fell markedly in four out of the six largest EU economies, Spain (-5.0), Germany (-4.9), Italy (-3.4) and Poland (-3.2), while it remained broadly stable in France (-0.1) and the Netherlands (+0.2).

Full release here.