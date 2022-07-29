Eurozone CPI rose to record 8.9% yoy, core CPI rose to 4% yoy

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Eurozone CPI rose from 8.6% yoy to 8.9% yoy in July, above expectation of 8.7% yoy. That’s also another record high. CPI core (all-items ex energy, food, alcohol & tobacco) rose from 3.7% yoy to 4.0% yoy, above expectation of 3.8% yoy.

Looking at the main components inflation, energy is expected to have the highest annual rate in July (39.7%, compared with 42.0% in June), followed by food, alcohol & tobacco (9.8%, compared with 8.9% in June), non-energy industrial goods (4.5%, compared with 4.3% in June) and services (3.7%, compared with 3.4% in June).

Full release here.