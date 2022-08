Swiss SECO Consumer Sentiment dropped sharply from -27 to -42 in Q3, worse than expectation of -34. It’s even below the -39 reading after the onset of the pandemic in April 2020. Expected economic development dropped further from -31.4 to -53.5, far below its long-term average at -9. Expected financial situation dropped from -24.9 to -34.8, undershooting previous low of -26 in January 1995.

