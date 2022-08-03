Eurozone retail sales dropped -1.2% mom in Jun, EU down -1.3% mom

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Eurozone retail sales dropped -1.2% mom in June versus expectation of 0.1% mom rise. The volume of retail trade decreased by -2.6% mom for non-food products, by -1.1% for automotive fuels mom and by -0.4% mom for food, drinks and tobacco.

EU retail sales dropped -1.3% mom. Among Member States for which data are available, the largest monthly decreases in the total retail trade volume were registered in Denmark (-3.8%), the Netherlands (-3.4%) and Estonia (-2.4%). Increases were observed in Ireland and Malta (both +0.5%), Finland (+0.3%) and Austria (+0.2%).

