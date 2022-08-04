Thu, Aug 04, 2022 @ 07:20 GMT
HomeLive CommentsBoE to hike 50bps, GBP/CHF ready for breakout?

BoE to hike 50bps, GBP/CHF ready for breakout?

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

BoE is expected raise interest rate by 50bps to 1.75% today. That would be the largest rate hike since 1995, while interest rate will then be at the highest level since 2008. The voting will again be a focus and the new economic projections will be scrutinized too. Back in June BoE said inflation is expected to rise to slightly above 11% in October while GDP was weaker than anticipated at the May report. The change in outlook would be reflected in the new economic projections.

Here are some previews on BoE:

GBP/CHF turned into range trading after hitting 1.1525 in late June. There is risk of sell-on-fact in Sterling after BoE which prompt a downside breakout. But anyway, outlook will stay bearish as long as 1.1774 resistance holds, even in case of a rebound. Current down trend is still expected to resume towards 1.1107 low, which is close to 161.8% projection of 1.3070 to 1.2134 from 1.2598 at 1.1084 next, in the medium term.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.