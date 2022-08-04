ECB consumer survey: Inflation expectations up, growth expectations down

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

In ECB’s Consumer Expectations Survey, consumers’ mean perceived inflation over the past 12 months increased markedly from May’s 8.2% to June’s 8.6%. Median inflation perceptions over the previous 12 months rose from 6.6% to 7.2%.

Mean inflation expectations for 12 month ahead rose from 6.3% to 6.6%. Median inflation expectations for 12 months ahead rose from 4.9% to 5.0%.

Mean economic growth expectations for the next 12 months dropped from -1.0% to -1.3%. Median economic growth expectations was unchanged at 0%.

Full release here.