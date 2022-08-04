Thu, Aug 04, 2022 @ 14:09 GMT
HomeLive CommentsBoE Bailey: Faster tightening will help, but policy not on predetermined path

BoE Bailey: Faster tightening will help, but policy not on predetermined path

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

In the post meeting press conference, BoE Governor Andrew Bailey said, “overall a faster pace of policy tightening at this meeting will help to bring inflation back to the 2% target sustainably in the medium term,” he said.

“Looking ahead, that does not mean we’re now moving to a predetermined path of raising bank rate by 50 basis points per meeting, or indeed any other number for that matter.”

“Policy is not on a preset path. And what we do this time does not tell you what we’re going to do next time. All options are on the table for our September meeting, and beyond that.”

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.