BoE Bailey: Faster tightening will help, but policy not on predetermined path

In the post meeting press conference, BoE Governor Andrew Bailey said, “overall a faster pace of policy tightening at this meeting will help to bring inflation back to the 2% target sustainably in the medium term,” he said.

“Looking ahead, that does not mean we’re now moving to a predetermined path of raising bank rate by 50 basis points per meeting, or indeed any other number for that matter.”

“Policy is not on a preset path. And what we do this time does not tell you what we’re going to do next time. All options are on the table for our September meeting, and beyond that.”