Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester said that “interest rates continue to rise this year and into next year through the first half and maybe by then we can pause and we can start bringing them back down.” She would “pencil in going a bit above four as appropriate”.

As for September meeting, she said, “it’s not unreasonable to think we might have to do a 75 (basis point move) but I can imagine it could be a 50. We’ll just have to look at the data as it comes in.”