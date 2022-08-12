Fri, Aug 12, 2022 @ 07:25 GMT
UK GDP down -0.6% mom in Jun, -0.1% qoq in Q2

UK GDP contracted -0.6% mom in June, better than expectation of -1.3% mom. All main sectors contributed negatively to the monthly GDP estimate. Services was the main contributor, down -0.5%. Production dropped -0.9% mom. while construction also fell by -1.4% mom. Monthly GDP was still 0.9% above its pre-coronavirus levels in February 2020.

For the whole of Q2, GDP contracted -0.1% qoq, above expectation of -0.2% qoq. The level of GDP was 2.9% yoy higher than Q2 2021. Also, compared with the same quarter a year ago, the implied GDP deflator rose by 6.0%, primarily reflecting the 7.3% increase in the price of household consumption expenditure, which is the fastest annual household deflator growth rate since 1991.

