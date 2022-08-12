Eurozone industrial production rose 0.7% mom in June, EU up 0.6% mom

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Eurozone industrial production rose 0.7% mom in June, above expectation of 0.0% mom. Production of capital goods rose by 2.6% mom and energy by 0.6% mom, while production of intermediate goods fell by -0.1% mom, durable consumer goods by -0.6% mom and non-durable consumer goods by -3.2% mom.

EU industrial production rose 0.6% mom. Among Member States for which data are available, the highest monthly increases were registered in Ireland (+6.7%), Malta (+4.8%) and Greece (+3.4%). The largest decreases were observed in Romania (-3.9%), Belgium (-2.2%), Italy and Latvia (both -2.1%).

Full release here.