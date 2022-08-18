Thu, Aug 18, 2022 @ 11:58 GMT
HomeLive CommentsEurozone CPI finalized at 8.9% yoy in Jul, core CPI at 5.4%...

Eurozone CPI finalized at 8.9% yoy in Jul, core CPI at 5.4% yoy

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

Eurozone CPI was finalized at 8.9% yoy in July, comparing with June’s 8.6% yoy. CPI ex-energy, food, alcohol, and tobacco was finalized at 5.4% yoy (up from June’s 4.9% yoy). The highest contribution to the annual Eurozone inflation rate came from energy (+4.02%), followed by food, alcohol & tobacco (+2.08%), services (+1.60%) and non-energy industrial goods (+1.16%).

EU CPI was finalized at 9.8% yoy, up from June’s 9.6% yoy. The lowest annual rates were registered in France, Malta (both 6.8%) and Finland (8.0%). The highest annual rates were recorded in Estonia (23.2%), Latvia (21.3%) and Lithuania (20.9%). Compared with June, annual inflation fell in six Member States, remained stable in three and rose in eighteen.

Full release here.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.