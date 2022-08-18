ECB Schnabel: Our concerns was not alleviated after Jul 50bps hike

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

ECB Executive Board member Isabel Schnabel said in an interview that there was a “strong indication that growth is going to slow”. She would not rule out a technical recession in Eurozone, “especially if energy supplies from Russia are disrupted further”. Downside risks also increased due to “additional supply-side shocks, caused by droughts or the low water levels in major rivers.”

Regarding inflation she said the increasing inflation rates are a “broad-based development”. “Inflationary pressures are likely to be with us for some time; they won’t vanish quickly,” she added. “I would not exclude that, in the short run, inflation is going to increase further…. it’s very difficult to predict when inflation is going to peak.”

Regarding September meeting, Schnabel said that “the concerns we had in July have not been alleviated”. Back in July, ECB raised interest rate by 50bps. “At the moment I do not think this outlook has changed fundamentally,” she added.

Full interview here.