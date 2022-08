Kansas City Fed President Esther George told CNBC it’s “too soon to say” regarding September’s rate hike, “because we have some important data that’s coming up.”

“I don’t think we know yet where [the terminal rate for interest rates] may have to settle out, but it will be higher than it is today for sure,” she said.

“We still have high inflation. We saw some easing in the July numbers, but I think it remains broad-based, so there is more work to be done,” George said.