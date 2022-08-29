Mon, Aug 29, 2022 @ 13:04 GMT
HomeLive CommentsUSD/CNH heading towards 7 as up trend resumes

USD/CNH heading towards 7 as up trend resumes

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

The Chinese Yuan extends recent decline and hits a new 2-year low today. This comes on the back on broad based strength in Dollar, on expectation that Fed’s interest rate will stay high for long even after the current tighten cycle finishes. On the other hand, Yuan’s weakness is also driven by weaker than expected economic data and rate cut by PBoC. China’s PMI data to be released later in the week, and US non-farm payroll, could trigger even steeper selloff in Yuan against the greenback.

USD/CNH’s up trend resumes today and hit as high as 6.9323 so far. Outlook will stay bullish as long as 6.8459 support holds. Next target is 61.8% projection of 6.3057 to 6.8372 from 6.7159 at 7.0444. A question is whether there would be intervention by the Chinese authority above the 7.0000 mark.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.