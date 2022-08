In a blog post, Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic said, “I don’t think we are done tightening”. As inflation remains “too high”, Fed’s policy stance ” will need to move into restrictive territory if inflation is to come down expeditiously.”

However, he added, “incoming data—if they clearly show that inflation has begun slowing—might give us reason to dial back from the hikes of 75 basis points that the Committee implemented in recent meetings. We will have to see how those data come in.”

