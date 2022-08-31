US ADP employment grew 132k, a shift towards more conservative hiring pace

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

US ADP private employment grew 132k in August, well below expectation of 300k. By sector, goods-producing jobs grew 23k. Services-providing jobs grew 110k. By company size, small businesses added 25k jobs, medium added 53k, large added 54k. Annual pay was up 7.6%.

“Our data suggests a shift toward a more conservative pace of hiring, possibly as companies try to decipher the economy’s conflicting signals,” said Nela Richardson, chief economist, ADP. “We could be at an inflection point, from super-charged job gains to something more normal.”

Full release here.