Swiss CPI rose to 3.5% yoy in Aug, core CPI at 2.0% yoy

Swiss CPI rose 0.3% mom in August, slightly below expectation of 0.4% mom. The monthly rise was due to several factors including rising prices for in-patient hospital services, social protection services and housing rentals. CPI core rose 0.3% mom. Domestic product prices rose 0.2% mom. Imported products prices rose 0.6% mom.

Comparing with August 2021, CPI rose 3.5% yoy, accelerated from 3.4% yoy, matched expectations. Core inflation came in at 2.0% yoy. Domestic product prices were up 1.8% yoy. Imported product prices were up 8.6% yoy.

Full release here.