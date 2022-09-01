Thu, Sep 01, 2022 @ 08:09 GMT
HomeLive CommentsSwiss CPI rose to 3.5% yoy in Aug, core CPI at 2.0%...

Swiss CPI rose to 3.5% yoy in Aug, core CPI at 2.0% yoy

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

Swiss CPI rose 0.3% mom in August, slightly below expectation of 0.4% mom. The monthly rise was due to several factors including rising prices for in-patient hospital services, social protection services and housing rentals. CPI core rose 0.3% mom. Domestic product prices rose 0.2% mom. Imported products prices rose 0.6% mom.

Comparing with August 2021, CPI rose 3.5% yoy, accelerated from 3.4% yoy, matched expectations. Core inflation came in at 2.0% yoy. Domestic product prices were up 1.8% yoy. Imported product prices were up 8.6% yoy.

Full release here.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

How to Know if a Strategy Works

The Psychological Utility of Technical Analysis

Basic Market Structure

Identifying Correlations

How to Identify Trendlines

Exchange Rate on Forex

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.