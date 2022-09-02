Fed Bostic: Soft landing is a very hard thing to do

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic said yesterday that “Inflation is high, inflation is too high and we have got to bring it down to our target… So we have got some work to do. We have got to figure out how fast we are going to move our policy to try to arrest that inflation and to wrestle it back down to 2%.”

“When you bring demand down, that has the risk of slowing the economy down so that the economy stops growing, where it loses all of its momentum, and then you might get to a situation that some would describe as recessionary,” he said.

He added that soft landing is “a very hard thing to do. I think it’s only happened maybe once or twice in the history of this country. Ultimately that’s the best of all possible worlds.”