US exports rose USD 0.5B to USD 259.3B in July. Imports dropped USD -9.7B to USD 329.9B. Trade deficit narrowed from USD -79.6B to USD -70.6B, versus expectation of USD -70.2B. The decrease in goods and services deficit reflected a decreased in goods deficit to USD -91.1B, and an increase of service surplus to USD 20.4B.

Goods deficit with EU decreased USD 5.7B to USD -11.9B. Deficit with China decreased USD 3.9B to USD -33.0B. Deficit with Mexico increased USD 2.0B to USD -11.7B.

