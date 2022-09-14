Markets pricing in 35% chance of 100bps Fed hike next week

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

US stock tumbled sharply overnight as traders added bets on another aggressive rate hike by Fed on September 21, next Wednesday. The moves came after stronger than expected consumer inflation data. DOW ended down -1276 pts, or -3.94% while S&P 500 fell -4.32%. NASDAQ suffered most by closing -5.16% lower.

Fed fund futures are now fully pricing a 75bps hike, comparing to 91% a day ago, and 73% a month ago. Indeed, there is even 35% chance of a 100bps hike.

10-year yield surged to as high as 3.458 before closing at 3.422. It’s still more likely than not for 3.483 high to exert strong resistance to limit upside. Break of 3.176 support will suggest that TNX is extending the corrective pattern from 3.483 with another falling leg. However, strong break of 3.483 will resume medium term up trend. And that could take USD/JPY through 144.98 towards 1998 high at 147.68.