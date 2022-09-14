Wed, Sep 14, 2022 @ 09:25 GMT
UK CPI slowed to 9.9% yoy in Aug, core CPI ticked up to 6.3% yoy

UK CPI slowed from 10.1% yoy to 9.9% yoy in August, below expectation of 10.2% yoy. CPI core rose from 6.2% yoy to 6.3% yoy, matched expectations. The largest contributions to the annual rate in August are from housing and household services, transport, and food and non-alcoholic beverages. July’s figure was the highest since 1982 based on indicative model.

On monthly basis, CPI rose 0.5% mom, slowed from prior 0.6% mom. Food and non-alcoholic beverages made the largest upward contribution to the monthly rates, while falling prices for motor fuels resulted in a large offsetting downward contribution.

Also released, RPI came in at 0.6% mom, 12.3% yoy, below expectation of 0.7% mom, 12.4% yoy. PPI input was at -1.2% mom, 20.5% yoy, versus expectation of 1.2% mom, 21.0% yoy. PPI output was at -0.1% mom, 116.1% yoy, versus expectation of 1.6% mom, 17.8% yoy. PPI core output was at 0.3% mom, 13.7% yoy, versus expectation of 1.5% yoy.

