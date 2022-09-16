Eurozone CPI finalized at 9.1% yoy in Aug, core CPI at 4.3% yoy

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Eurozone CPI was finalized at 9.1% yoy in August, up from 8.9% yoy in July. A year earlier, the rate was only 3.0% yoy. CPI core (all item ex-energy, food, alcohol and tobacco) was finalized at 4.3%, up from prior month’s 4.0% yoy. The highest contribution to the annual Eurozone inflation rate came from energy (3.95%), followed by food, alcohol & tobacco (2.25%), services (1.62%) and non-energy industrial goods (1.33%).

EU CPI was finalized at 10.1%, up from 9.8% a month ago. The lowest annual rates were registered in France (6.6%), Malta (7.0%) and Finland (7.9%). The highest annual rates were recorded in Estonia (25.2%), Latvia (21.4%) and Lithuania (21.1%). Compared with July, annual inflation fell in twelve Member States and rose in fifteen.

