France PMI manufacturing dropped to 28-mth low, services improved

France PMI Manufacturing dropped from 50.6 to 47.8 in August, a 28-month low. PMI Services improved from 51.2 to 53.0. Overall, PMI Composite rose from 50.4 to 51.2.

Joe Hayes, Senior Economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence said:

“The upward movement in the Composite Output PMI should not take away from the clear message seen across the survey as a whole – the French economy is struggling. Weakness is its most striking in the manufacturing sector, where the downturn accelerated in September as overstocked warehouses, rapidly deteriorating demand for goods, heightened economic uncertainty and intense price pressures drove production volumes lower.

“Another worrying find from the latest survey was the pick-up in inflationary pressures, despite more evidence that supply stress is fading. According to surveyed firms, this reflected higher energy tariffs and wage bills. Energy security is a principal concern of companies as we head into the colder months across Europe.

“The overall improvement in September was services-driven as a renewed increase in new business supported a slight pick-up in activity growth. Nevertheless, trends in output and new orders on the services side were still subdued by historical standards. Given the large degree of weakness we’re seeing in the manufacturing sector, it’s likely that we’ll see some of this spill over into services, thereby raising the risk of a recession in France.”

