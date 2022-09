BoE Governor Andrew Bailey said in a statement that it’s “monitoring developments in financial markets very closely in light of the significant repricing of financial assets.

He pointed to the UK government’s Growth Plan announced on Friday and he “welcome the Government’s commitment to sustainable economic growth”.

The MPC will make a full assessment “at its next scheduled meeting” of the impact of the plan on demand and inflation, and the fall in Sterling, and “act” accordingly.

Full statement here.