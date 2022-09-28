Wed, Sep 28, 2022 @ 09:34 GMT
HomeLive CommentsGermany Gfk Consumer Sentiment dropped to -42.5, new record low

Germany Gfk Consumer Sentiment dropped to -42.5, new record low

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

Germany Gfk Consumer Sentiment for October dropped from -36.5 to -42.5, below expectation of -38.8. That’s also a new record low. In September, economic expectations dropped from -47.6 to -21.9, lowest since 2009. Income expectations dropped from -45.3 to -67.7, a record low since 1991. Propensity to buy dropped from -15.7 to -19.5, lowest since 2008.

“The current very high inflation rates of almost eight percent are leading to large real income losses among consumers and thus to significantly reduced purchasing power,” explains Rolf Bürkl, GfK consumer expert.

“Many households are currently forced to spend significantly more money on energy or to set money aside for significantly higher heating bills. Accordingly, they need to cut back on other expenses, such as new purchases. This is sending consumer sentiment plummeting to a new record low.”

Full release here.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.