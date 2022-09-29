Australia monthly CPI slowed to 6.8% yoy in Aug on fuel costs

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

In its first monthly release, Australia CPI rose 6.8% yoy in June, accelerated to 7.0% yoy in July, and slowed to 6.8% yoy in August

Monthly CPI excluding fruit, vegetables and fuel rose 5.5% yoy in June, accelerated to 6.1% yoy in July, then 6.2% yoy in August.

David Gruen, Australian Statistician, said: ” The slight fall in the annual inflation rate from July to August was mainly due to a decrease in prices for Automotive fuel. This saw the annual movement for Automotive fuel fall from 43.3 per cent in June to 15.0 per cent in August.”

Full release here.