Thu, Sep 29, 2022 @ 04:29 GMT
Australia monthly CPI slowed to 6.8% yoy in Aug on fuel costs

Australia monthly CPI slowed to 6.8% yoy in Aug on fuel costs

By ActionForex.com

In its first monthly release, Australia CPI rose 6.8% yoy in June, accelerated to 7.0% yoy in July, and slowed to 6.8% yoy in August

Monthly CPI excluding fruit, vegetables and fuel rose 5.5% yoy in June, accelerated to 6.1% yoy in July, then 6.2% yoy in August.

David Gruen, Australian Statistician, said: ” The slight fall in the annual inflation rate from July to August was mainly due to a decrease in prices for Automotive fuel. This saw the annual movement for Automotive fuel fall from 43.3 per cent in June to 15.0 per cent in August.”

Full release here.

