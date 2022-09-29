ECB Simkus: My choice is 75bps for next hike

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

ECB Governing Council member Gediminas Simkus said he choice for the next rate hike is 75, adding that “a couple of options may be on the table but 50 is the minimum.” He indicated that ECB should target “as soon as possible” on reducing its balance sheet.

At the same event another Governing Council member Madis Muller said “inflation calls for significant rate hikes,” but it’s “too early to say how much in basis points.”

Also Governing Count member Mario Council said, “Right now frontloading other debates may in my opinion have a destabilizing effect that we really need to avoid. We have a path towards normalization of monetary policy and that’s the focus right now.”