Japan industrial production rose 2.7% mom in August, much better than expectation of -0.2% decline. That’s also the third consecutive month of growth. The Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry expects production to rise further by 2.9% mom in September and then 3.2% mom in October.

Retail sales rose 4.1% yoy in August, well above expectation of 2.8% yoy. Unemployment rate dropped from 2.6% to 2.5%, matched expectations.