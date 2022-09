Swiss KOF Economic Barometer rose slightly from 93.5 to 93.8 in September, better than expectation of of 86.2. yet, the reading remains below its long-term average, “augurs a cooling of the Swiss economy for the end of 2022.”

The slight increase is “primarily attributable to bundles of indicators from the manufacturing and other services sectors”. On the other hand, “indicators from the finance and insurance sector and for foreign demand are sending negative signals.”

