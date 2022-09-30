Eurozone CPI rose to 10% yoy in Sep, energy up 40.8% yoy, food up 11.8% yoy

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Eurozone CPI accelerated further from 9.1% yoy to 10.0% yoy in September, above expectation of 9.1% yoy. CPI core (ex-energy, food, alcohol & tobacco) also rose from 4.3% yoy to 4.8% yoy, above expectation of 4.7% yoy.

Looking at the main components , energy is expected to have the highest annual rate in September (40.8%, compared with 38.6% in August), followed by food, alcohol & tobacco (11.8%, compared with 10.6% in August), non-energy industrial goods (5.6%, compared with 5.1% in August) and services (4.3%, compared with 3.8% in August).

Full release here.