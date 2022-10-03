Mon, Oct 03, 2022 @ 15:17 GMT
HomeLive CommentsUS ISM manufacturing dropped to 50.9, lowest in more than 2 years

US ISM manufacturing dropped to 50.9, lowest in more than 2 years

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

US ISM Manufacturing PMI dropped from 52.8 to 50.9 in September, below expectation of 52.3. That’s the lowest level since May 2020. Looking at some details, new orers dropped from 51.3 to 47.1. Production rose slightly from 50.4 to 50.6. Employment dropped notably from 54.2 to 48.7. Prices dropped from 52.5 to 51.7.

ISM said: “The past relationship between the Manufacturing PMI and the overall economy indicates that the Manufacturing PMI for September (50.9 percent) corresponds to a 0.8-percent increase in real gross domestic product (GDP) on an annualized basis.”

Full release here.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.