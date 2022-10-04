Tue, Oct 04, 2022 @ 06:35 GMT
HomeLive CommentsFed Williams: Our job on inflation is not yet done

Fed Williams: Our job on inflation is not yet done

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

New York Fed President John Williams said yesterday, “Clearly, inflation is far too high, and persistently high inflation undermines the ability of our economy to perform at its full potential. Tighter monetary policy has begun to cool demand and reduce inflationary pressures, but our job is not yet done.”

He expects inflation to ease to 3% next year, and move “close to our 2% goal in the next few years”. “To help rein in demand to levels consistent with supply—and therefore bring inflation down—monetary policy needs to do its job,” Williams said. “The FOMC is taking strong actions toward that end.”

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.