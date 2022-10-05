Germany Ifo: Wave of inflation isn’t about to subside

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

According to an Ifo survey, price expectations of German businesses rose from 48.1 to 53.5. The balance is obtained by subtracting the percentage of companies that want to lower their prices from the percentage of those that want to raise their prices.

For food industry, the indicator rose further from 96.9 to 100, meaning that a 100% of food companies are expecting to raise prices.

“Unfortunately, this probably means the wave of inflation isn’t about to subside,” says Timo Wollmershäuser, Head of Forecasts at ifo. “Especially when it comes to gas and electricity, the price pipeline is not yet exhausted.”

Full release here.