US ADP private sector employment grew 208k in September, slightly above expectation of 200k. BY sector, goods-producing jobs dropped -29k. But service-providing jobs rose 237k. By company size, small establishments added 58k, medium added 90k, large added 60k. Annual pay was up 7.8% yoy.

“We are continuing to see steady job gains,” said Nela Richardson, chief economist, ADP. “While job stayers saw a pay increase, annual pay growth for job changers in September is down from August.”

