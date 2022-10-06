UK PMI construction rose to 52.3, but optimism sank

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

UK PMI construction rose from 49.2 to 52.3 in September, above expectation of 48.1. S&P Global said total industry activity rose for the first time three months. Output growth was linked to work on delayed projects. Business optimism was the lowest since July 2020 as new orders stalled.

Tim Moore, Economics Director at S&P Global Market Intelligence, said: “Forward-looking survey indicators took another turn for the worse in September, with new business volumes stalling and output growth expectations for the year ahead now the lowest since July 2020. This reflected deepening concerns across the construction sector that rising interest rates, the energy crisis and UK recession risks are all set to dampen client demand in the coming months.”

Full release here.