Mon, Oct 10, 2022 @ 14:09 GMT
HomeLive CommentsEurozone Sentix dropped to -38.3, Germany in catastrophic state

Eurozone Sentix dropped to -38.3, Germany in catastrophic state

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

Eurozone Sentix investor confidence dropped from -31.8 to -38.3 in October, lowest since May 2020. Current situation index dropped from -26.5 to -35.3, worst since August 2020. Expectations index dropped from -37.0 to -41.0, lowest since December 2008.

Sentix said: “The ongoing uncertainties about the gas and energy situation in winter have not diminished due to the attack on the Nordstream pipelines. In addition to the economic worries, there is now also an increasing probability of an escalation of the military conflict in Ukraine.”

Germany investor confidence dropped from -29.9 to -37.4, lowest since March 2009. Current situation index dropped from -23.5 to -33.5, lowest since July 2020. Expectations index dropped from -36.0 to -41.3, an all-time low. Sentix said the data signaled a “catastrophic state of the economic condition” in Germany.

Full release here.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.