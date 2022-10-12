Eurozone industrial production up 1.5% mom in Aug, EU up 1.1% mom

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Eurozone industrial production rose 1.5% mom in August, above expectation of 0.5% mom. Production of capital goods rose by 2.8% mom, durable consumer goods by 0.9% mom and non-durable consumer goods by 0.7% mom, while production of intermediate goods fell by -0.5% mom and energy by 2.1% mom.

EU industrial production rose 1.1% mom. Among Member States for which data are available, the highest monthly increases were registered in Ireland (+16.6%), Estonia (+5.0%) and Denmark (+4.3%). The largest decreases were observed in Sweden (-7.0%), Belgium (-6.1%) and the Netherlands (-1.5%).

Full release here.